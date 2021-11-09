A Klamath Falls man with an extensive criminal record ranging from burglary and assault to credit card fraud was sentenced Tuesday to nearly three years in prison.
Tylor Christopher McMahan, 27, was sentenced by Judge Marci Adkisson of the Klamath County Circuit Court to 32 months in prison with 24 months of post-prison supervision, mostly for his role in a series of vehicle and related thefts.
“McMahan was unable to recall the specific facts of his offenses due to substantial drug use,” the release said.
Court filings detail McMahan’s criminal entanglements from 2016 until October 2021. During that stretch, he has been the defendant in 33 different cases filed in relation to a smorgasbord of crimes committed in Lake, Deschutes, Josephine and Klamath counties. The vast majority of McMahan’s cases are filed in Klamath County.
Court filings show the string of thefts in question began on or about May 8 when McMahan stole a Dodge truck and was charged for being a felon in possession of a firearm, in addition to second-degree theft after he stole the truck owner’s electronic tablet, pickup truck canopy and vacuum cleaner, court records showed. Pleading guilty, McMahan was convicted for stealing the vehicle and possessing a firearm as a felon. The theft charge was dropped.
In a separate case, court records showed McMahan carjacked a 2009 Toyota Tacoma, and then stole the bumper off the vehicle around July 20. Pleading guilty, McMahan was convicted of unauthorized use of a vehicle, however, the second-degree theft charge was dropped.
McMahan then stole a 1980 Yamaha motorcycle from a man in Bly in the early morning hours of July 29. On Tuesday, McMahan pleaded guilty to the felony charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle, and was convicted, court filings showed.
More recently, McMahan was charged with two counts of felony unauthorized use of a vehicle and misdemeanor third-degree theft after stealing two vehicles on or about August 2. Another indictment charged McMahan with felony unauthorized use of a motor vehicle after he stole a 2018 Ford F-150 just two days later. Court documents also show McMahan stole and used the truck owner’s credit card, resulting in him being charged with two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.
On Tuesday, McMahan pleaded guilty and was convicted on all three counts stemming from the August 2 and August 4 incidents.
Also on Tuesday, McMahan was convicted of felony unlawful entry into a motor vehicle from a case filed back in March, in which McMahan unlawfully entered a motor vehicle and stole a wallet.
In addition to prison time, McMahan was ordered to pay restitution to the various victims in an amount exceeding $68,000. He will be required to complete alcohol and drug treatment programs, the release added.