An active duty sergeant in the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office faces charges of sexual abuse and harassment in Lane County after he allegedly touched a Klamath Falls woman inappropriately and without her consent.
Benjamin James Scheen, 45, faces third-degree sexual abuse and sexual harassment charges, according to court documents filed in April 2021 with the Lane County Circuit Court.
The charges were filed after a Klamath Falls woman — the fiancée of a former fellow Klamath County deputy who left his post last spring — alleged Scheen touched her inappropriately at a bar in Eugene while they were attending a law enforcement training in July 2020. The 34-year-old victim reported Scheen subjected her “to unwanted, intimate touching,” court filings showed.
Brandon Fowler, public information officer for the KCSO, said the agency plans to evaluate the situation after the legal process in Lane County takes its course.
"The Klamath County Sheriff's Office is aware of allegations which were made against a member of our office one year ago today by the acquaintance of a former member of our office," Fowler said. "We have and will continue to cooperate with the Eugene Police Department who received the original complaint."
"The employee's duties remain modified throughout the investigation," Fowler said. "When the case reaches a conclusion, the KCSO will conduct an internal investigation when all investigative documents and potential mitigating information becomes available for review."
The victim alleged that she accompanied her fiancé to law enforcement training in Eugene on July 14, 2020. She indicated that Scheen was also in attendance at the training and that she, her fiancé and Scheen all went to dinner and then had drinks at the Jackalope Lounge in Eugene, documents showed.
The victim alleged that her fiancé was playing pool with others at the bar when Scheen got “flirty” and “made comments about how attractive she was."
“He also appeared to be trying to create a negative impression of (her fiancé) by claiming that (he) was interested in other women,” the document continued. “She indicated that the defendant was drinking alcohol and probably had eight to ten drinks over the course of the evening.”
The victim said when she and Scheen were heading down a flight of stairs, Scheen “spontaneously reached over and grabbed her buttock with his hand,” the documents showed. After she pulled away, her fiancé immediately approached after realizing something was the matter. Scheen then told him: “I just grabbed your wife’s ass.”
The victim's fiancé was later interviewed by a detective in Lane County. He confirmed to law enforcement while drinking with Scheen after the training, his fiancée became distressed. When he approached Scheen to ask what had happened, he said Scheen responded: “I just totally grabbed your wife’s ass,” and appeared to be laughing about it.
An arrest warrant was issued for Scheen on the two Class A misdemeanor charges on April 21, 2021, court filings showed. Scheen pleaded not guilty to both charges, and his six person jury trial is scheduled for March 15, 2022.
