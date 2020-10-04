Marriage licenses were issued in September by the Klamath County Clerk’s Office to the following couples:
Ronald Justice, 64, and Rita Scarborough, 71
Abel Rodriguez, 37, and Cristina Hernandez-Rascon, 27
John Duval, 31, and Shasta Petersen, 29
Collin Grandy, 38, and Shyanna Borchardt, 40
Leon Montoya, 35, and Michelle Cottier, 27
John Beard, 62, and Donna Thomas, 61
James Ralph, 81, and Kathryn Thompson, 68
Ricardo Lopez, 20, and Virginia Cooper, 21
Matthew Van Order, 22, and Madison Clark, 19
Edward Smith, 72, and Darlene Rose, 71
Socorro Alcala-Peres, 28, and Alexis Ramirez-Cornejo, 23
Erick Kaber, 36, and Camelia Durighello, 35
Zachary Moresi, 30, and Giannina Rodriguez, 34
Marckus Carpenter, 27, and Hannah Owens, 29
Antonio Aguilar-Melgoza, 25, and Amanda Alvarez, 23
James Flowers, 23, and Danai Erickson, 23
Antonio Cisneros, 24, and Tatijana Crawford, 21
Scott Souza, 57, and Patricia Colton, 58
Alan Pedraza, 34, and Karla Guari-Lozano, 28
Samuel Gates, 39, and Billy-Gwen Castle, 38
Richard Reeves, 25, and Brittany Graham, 28
Zackary Santillie, 35, and Arielle Burkhart, 27
Alan Rogers, 58, and Bernice Hantzmon, 61
Travis Stradley, 44, and Misti Stradley, 45
Jeffrey Hall, 52, and Shannon Levey, 52
Kevin Meenan, 33, and Shievon Schlesinger, 38
Zackary Garcia, 21, and Isabelle Rudd, 20
Curtis Owans, 34, and Kitrina Baxter, 40
Brian Higgins, 29, and Dorota Biedrzycka, 28
Peter Green, 56, and Marla Wetterling, 50
Melissa Gregory, 39, and Paulette-Marie Miller, 51