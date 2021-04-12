Senior citizens have a wealth of information and resources at their fingertips in the Aging and Disability Resource Connection of Oregon. It's the first contact to make for information related to aging or living with a disability.
For Klamath and Lake counties, the ADRC is the Klamath and Lake Counties Council on Aging. ADRCs are highly visible, trusted entities that provide information and services to seniors, people with disabilities, their families and caregivers, regardless of income.
With a statewide researchable database, consumers are able to access over 6,000 resources at www.ADRCofOregon.org. There is also a statewide toll free number: 855-ORE-ADRC (855-673-2372). It is creating one name, one number and one website to make it easier for Oregonians to find the information and help they need.
Core services provided by the ADRC include: information, referral and awareness; options for counseling and assistance; access to public and privately funded long-term care programs as well as prevention and early intervention.
The direct line for the area Council on Aging is 541-205-5400. Also, visit klamathlakeareaonaging.org.