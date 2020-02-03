Planning and Service Area 2 Area Agency on Aging (PSA 2 AAA) is offering funding for senior services located in Lassen, Modoc, Shasta, Siskiyou and Trinity counties, according to a news release.
The funding opportunities are available for fiscal years 2020-2024. The projected annual funding available through Title III of the Older Americans Act is in excess of $1.4 million.
Funds are awarded to specific programs and services under six Title III categories: supportive services, legal services, congregate meals, home-delivered meals, disease prevention and health promotion, family caregiver support programs, and grandparents raising grandchildren.
Funding will be awarded to programs based on successful proposals submitted through a competitive Request for Proposal (RFP) process. Submissions must be received no later than 4 p.m. on Monday, March 16.
Copies of the RFP application packet are available by request in writing on formal letterhead to PSA 2 AAA, P.O. Box 1400, Yreka, CA 96097. Requests will also be accepted via fax at 530-842-4804. Include the requesting organization’s name, a contact name and contact information, mailing address, and a list of the programs of interest intending to apply.
For more information contact Teri Gabriel at 530-842-1687.