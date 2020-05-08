Klamath Basin Senior Center is providing free food boxes intended for residents 60 years and older, according to a news release.
Food boxes are prepared as a replacement for congregate meals previously provided at the Klamath Basin Senior Center, with boxes being created thanks to support from the Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank in collaboration with the Klamath Basin Senior Center. Food boxes are available for pick-up at the Klamath Basin Senior Center at 2045 Arthur St. in Klamath Falls on Mondays from 10-11:30 a.m.
Individuals interested in acquiring a food box should call 541-883-7171 between 12 p.m. Thursday and 12 p.m. Friday to reserve a box.