The city of Klamath Falls is again offering a Senior Citizen Utility Credit for 2020, according to a news release.
The credit in the amount of $65 is available to senior citizens who meet the following criteria:
Income: single, $20,150 annual gross; couple, $23,000 annual gross
Age: Must be at least 60 years of age. Verification of age and income are required.
Residence: The utility account must be within the city limits, and in the name of the applicant from Jan. 1, 2020 through Dec. 31, 2020. The service address of the utility account must also be the principal residence of the applicant.
Application forms are available at the city of Klamath Falls Utility Billing Department at 222 S. Sixth St., and at the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center, 2045 Arthur St.
Applications must be received at 222 S. Sixth St. no later than April 15. A credit will be issued to successful applicant’s utility accounts by May 5. For more information, call the utility department at 541-883-5301.