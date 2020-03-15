A ban on gatherings of 250 people or more is the new normal on the West Coast in an attempt to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. But places where older people gather — like the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens Center — are downsizing their activities much further. KBSCC Director Marc Kane noted Friday that recommendations from Oregon Governor Kate Brown and the Oregon Health Authority state that such locations should not have more than ten seniors in close proximity to one another.
With that in mind, KBSCC is suspending its exercise and group activities, effective today. Some important services will continue, including Meals on Wheels and the senior center’s transportation services.
Meals on Wheels will likely expand to help with those who cannot come to the now canceled “congregate meals,” — hot lunches that KBSCC serves each day Monday through Friday. Average attendance at each meal is around 100 people, and sometimes significantly more. A chicken-fried steak lunch recently brought in 169 attendees, Kane reported.
To avoid leaving those it serves in the lurch, KBSCC surveyed seniors who came to the congregate meals to find out how many had another way to feed themselves without the community lunch option. If someone makes a reasonable request to Meals on Wheels as an alternative, Kane said, the program will deliver food to them until the senior center’s congregate meals start up again.
The senior center has not set a date for when its suspended activities and services will return. “A notice will be posted in our April 1st newspaper advising when we expect to reopen,” the center noted in its announcement Friday.
Suspending gatherings of more than ten people also means KBSCC’s bingo games are off the table for the coming weeks. “The evening bingo games closure will be a big adjustment for us as we rely on that for fundraising and earn as much as $3,000 a week on those gatherings. That will be a hard adjustment while we are still trying to raise funds for the roof,” Kane expressed, referring to the senior center’s ongoing effort to raise enough money to replace its old, worn out roof.
KBSCC is not shutting its doors entirely, however. The center will continue to be open to individual services, including the AARP Free Tax service on Tuesdays and Thursdays and SHIBA (Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors) counseling for people seeking advice on Medicare.
Additionally, the reception desk will be staffed to provide information, and the gift shop will remain open. Administrative offices will stay open too, Kane said.
“We may need additional volunteers to deal with this crisis and look forward to new volunteer applications,” he expressed. KBSCC’s Volunteer Coordinator will keep office hours as usual from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each weekday.
Though it means not getting to enjoy a lot of the social activities and events they normally do, Kane said the seniors who utilize KBSCC have been understanding of the suspensions. He explained that the senior center has been giving educational talks and posting flyers about the coronavirus over the past couple weeks to keep the population it serves informed of the risks involved and necessary precautions to keep themselves and others healthy.
The senior center’s reason for suspending activities is one of the same reasons the activities exist in the first place. In Kane’s words: “The important thing is we all have to take care of each other.”