Endless activities and constant connections occur every day under the roof of the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens’ Center, and if the center meets its goal, those activities and connections will soon be happening under a new roof. After approximately two years of fundraising, center director Marc Kane said he hopes the center will finally get its new roof and new HVAC system this fall. The improvements are overdue, as both the current roof and HVAC system are nearly 40 years old.
The combined improvements are expected to cost $245,000, Kane said. The senior center is over halfway toward raising those funds thanks to contributions from numerous community sources: $68,000 from the Klamath and Lake Counties Council on Aging, $20,000 from the Klamath Medical Service Bureau Foundation, $7,500 from the Sky Lakes Medical Center Foundation and $7,000 from the City of Klamath Falls. An additional $2,518 has come from ongoing local fundraising and the senior center has set aside $40,000 of its own funding to use if necessary.
“The HVAC repairman says there’s no parts for these anymore,” Kane noted of the center’s current system. The roof has been patched in places to fix leaks, but Kane said he was told five years ago that the current roof would hold out for another two years.
He hopes the funding campaign for those repairs will be complete by the end of June. The plan is to have the roof and HVAC system work done in tandem. Kane said he does not expect work on the roof to impact day-to-day operations at the senior center, as a large crawl space makes for a buffer zone.
The center was buzzing with activity Monday morning and early afternoon, from seniors enjoying exercise together, to groups clustered around tables playing cards, to women upstairs enjoying a watercolor class, to a small set gathering for a movie. Many seniors enjoyed a polish sausage lunch with a side of conversation, and members of the Golden Age Club were setting up for bingo.
“These aren’t just special events that happen once a week,” Kane said. And indeed, the senior center has a long list of direct activities and facilitated activities, many of which happen multiple times throughout the week. All told, well over 30 services and classes are provided through the center.
Some of those services are essential. Kane reported that approximately 100 people come to the center every day for a meal, and 120 more receive Meals on Wheels provided by the senior center. In the past, the majority of local Meals on Wheels funding came from the Klamath and Lake Counties Council on Aging — the designated Area Agency on Aging — but due to a federal funding cut, the senior center is now fully funding meals for many MOW patrons.
“We really live in collaborations,” Kane explained, noting that the senior center is a partner in a community-wide collection of partnerships. Working with organizations like the Klamath and Lake Counties Council on Aging and Klamath Falls’ Blue Zones Project is invaluable and keeps the senior center active and thriving.
In addition to raising monies for its building improvements, the senior center is in the midst of a second funding campaign to partially finance its yearly operational costs. The center’s budget for the 2019/20 fiscal year is $1,562,211. Assistance is being sought from foundations, corporations and organizations to raise $120,000, which is approximately 8% of the total budget.
“The senior center isn’t just a building; the whole community is the senior center,” Kane reflected. According to one of the center’s recent grant requests, by the end of June the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens’ Center will reach 3,700 senior residents by providing over 77,000 meals, 9,500 health class units, 13,000 assisted transportation rides and numerous other programs. The center’s 15 staff and 155 volunteers make those extensive services possible.
Everything the senior center does is motivated by a core mission of keeping seniors connected to their family, friends and community, Kane said. More and more, he added, the senior center is becoming a builder of relationships between generations.
In an increasingly digital world, those connections are more important than ever. Whereas it was previously commonplace for grandparents to receive photos of their grandchildren by mail, many people now simply use Facebook to keep their relatives up to date, something Kane has experienced himself. Photos that would be sent by mail in the past, now may only be shared online. And tech-exclusive communication can create difficulty for many seniors.
“Tech has gotten a bit ahead of the typical senior citizen, so it’s important to keep them connected in new ways,” Kane posited. The senior center meets that need by offering computer training and internet access booths — and by encouraging seniors to stay in contact with their grandchildren, who will often serve as their personal guide to the tech world.
The center’s mission statement is simple: “to build and maintain a supportive community for seniors.” Kane, who has served eight years with the center, has his own mission — to leave the senior center better than he found it.
To donate to the Klamath Basin Senior Citizens’ Center or to become a volunteer there, visit www.klamathseniorcenter.com/support-us.