Under state directives the Klamath Senior Center has closed group activities, but continues its essential services, according to a news release.
Services that continue include Meals-On-Wheels deliveries, which have expanded in order to replace the cancellation of the congregate meals program. Transportation services are continuing but limited to single-passenger trips for essential trips only. Medicare counseling and volunteer coordination services also continue. Essentially all paid staff remain in place to provide critically needed services, although some with reduced hours.
Volunteer Coordinator Ginny Reed has recruited volunteers over the past week to keep the Meals-On-Wheels program operating, as several drivers and runners had to withdraw to isolate themselves.
The Senior Center is working with the Klamath Food Bank, which is sending food to be boxed for delivery to former congregate meals participants and other seniors in need. Additionally, they support the increasing demands from local pantries and other organizations.
Klamath Hospice has also redeployed some staff to assist with food box preparation and delivery and maintaining contact with congregate meal patrons.
The Area Agency On Aging has authorized the Senior Center to begin delivering two meals rather than one to many recipients. They have also been offered the services of the National Guard, which may be called upon at a later date if human resource needs exceed capacity at the Senior Center.
During facility closure to group activities, the Center loses an income of $29,100 per month due to the suspension of twice-weekly bingo fundraisers, loss of program donations made daily as patrons once participated in group activities, and congregate meals funding now canceled indefinitely.
The Senior Center has applied for emergency funding from the Oregon Community Foundation and Ford Family Foundation, with more planned. It expects to also draw from reserves. The COVID-19 crisis has created a challenge while in the midst of a capital campaign to replace the roof and HVAC systems — a $245,000 project needed to be completed within the next year. Local residents are being encouraged to donate.