The Senior Center Branch Library will reopen to visitors starting Thursday, Sept. 3, according to a Klamath County Libraries news release.
The library’s open hours will be Mondays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Thursdays, 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The Klamath County Libraries appreciate patrons’ patience while the Senior Center Branch was on hiatus.
For more information call the Senior Center Branch Library at 541-205-8220, or the downtown Klamath County Library at 541-882-8894. The Senior Center Branch Library is located at 2045 Arthur St., Klamath Falls.