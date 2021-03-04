Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley on will hold a remote and telephone town hall on Tuesday for constituents in Klamath County. The event begins at 4 p.m.
According to Merkley, he will update constituents on his work in Washington, D.C., and answer questions and invite suggestions about how to tackle the challenges facing Oregon and America.
Since joining the Senate in 2009, Merkley has held a town hall in each of Oregon’s 36 counties every year. This will be his 435th as a U.S. Senator and his third town hall this year.
On a computer, smartphone or tablet: click here for access. On a phone, call 415-527-5035 and use access code 199 835 6968.