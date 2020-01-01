Oregon’s U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley kicks off 2020 with 12 town halls across Southern and Central Oregon, according to a news release. The town halls will be Jan. 2 through 5, in Klamath, Douglas, Coos, Curry, Josephine, Jackson, Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook, Wheeler, Grant and Gilliam counties.
The Klamath County Town Hall will be at 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, in the Mazama-Scott room in the Oregon Tech college union, 3201 Campus Drive.
He will update constituents on his work in Washington, D.C., and answer their questions and invite their suggestions about how to tackle the challenges facing Oregon and America.