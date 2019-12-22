Oregon’s U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley will kick off 2020 with 12 town halls across Southern and Central Oregon, according to a news release. The town halls will be Jan. 2 through 5, in Klamath, Douglas, Coos, Curry, Josephine, Jackson, Deschutes, Jefferson, Crook, Wheeler, Grant and Gilliam counties.
He will update constituents on his work in Washington, D.C., and answer their questions and invite their suggestions about how to tackle the challenges facing Oregon and America.
“Hearing from Oregonians across the state is critical to doing my job,” Merkley said. “From tackling Sudden Oak Death, to big investments in rural broadband, to making sure small ports get dredged, the ideas and priorities I hear about in town halls wind up as the solutions I fight to get into federal law. I look forward to these discussions about how we can strengthen our state and our nation.”
The Klamath County Town Hall will be at 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, in the Mazama-Scott room in the Oregon Tech college union, 3201 Campus Drive.