While the AARP tax aide service will not be at the downtown Klamath County Library or at the Chiloquin Branch Library this tax season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Klamath County libraries are offering an alternative starting Monday, February 1: private computer rooms for members of the public to file their taxes online.
Two private rooms at the downtown Klamath County Library will be available: one on a first-come, first-served basis and the other via appointment. Each room will come equipped with its own computer, scanner, and printer, as well as supplies to sanitize between users. The library requires users to wear a face covering over their mouth and nose the whole time while using the private rooms. Two people per room maximum, please.
The downtown library’s appointment-only computer will be available at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2:30 p.m. on Mondays, Fridays, and Saturdays and at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, until at least April 15. Additional days may be added if the government extends the tax filing deadline.
To claim a time slot, please call the downtown library at 541-882-8894 or visit the library’s information and reference desk. Both rooms will close for the day 15 minutes before the library closes: 4:45 p.m. on Mondays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and at 7:45 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.
The South Suburban Branch will have a single appointment-only computer dedicated to self-service tax filing. Please call them at 541-273-3679 after Feb. 1 to make an appointment.
The Chiloquin Branch Library also plans to accommodate self-service online tax filing by appointment. Please call them at 541-783-3315 for details.
Because of the inability to physically distance appropriately as well as regulations related to providing tax advice, library staff won’t be able to assist you. Bring a friend if you need assistance using a computer.
Things you should bring with you:
• Your email address (and email password)
• Cash to print (small bills or coins are best — the library isn’t always able to make change for $20 bills and larger.)
• Last year’s tax return
• The Social Security numbers for everyone in your household
• Health insurance information for everyone listed on your tax return (If you purchased health insurance through the Affordable Care Act marketplace, bring the documentation “Form 1095A” you received from the government.)
• Information on all your sources of income, including but not limited to: W-2 forms, 1099 forms, 1098 forms, 5498 forms, as well as a record of your stimulus payment, if you received one.
For more information or to reserve a time slot, call the downtown library at 541-882-8894.