They say everyone has a book inside them, and with e-book and print-on-demand services on the internet, it’s easier than ever to share the book inside you with the world. Learn how to navigate the world of self-publication at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15 at the downtown Klamath County Library.
Oregon writer Larry Powers will walk you through the process of making your manuscript into something you can share with friends and family – for instance, a book of local or family history – or sell online and in bookstores.
Powers, as Lawrence W. Powers, has published in the fields of medical technology, ecology, marine biology, animal behavior, and history. He has served as a contributing editor for the Journal of the Shaw Historical Library and as creative nonfiction editor for the Timberline Review. Powers also wrote the narrative film script for the 2005 documentary "Fields of Splendor." He’s published two novels as L. Wade Powers: "The Home" and "The Party House," as well as a collection of short stories, "Falling In Love and Other Misadventures." He is currently at work on a historical novel about Francis Drake in Oregon and a second collection of short stories. Powers lives in Eastern Oregon with his wife, with the permission of their cat.
This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Klamath County Library, which will have a brief business meeting after the presentation.
Interested in workshopping your writing with other local authors? Come to the library an hour earlier, at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, for the monthly meeting of the Creative Writers Group.
For more information about the presentation, call 541-882-8894 or visit the downtown library’s Information and Reference desk. For more about the Friends of the Klamath County Library, visit klamathlibrary.org/friends.