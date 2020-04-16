Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Ty Antonio Golden, 27, of Klamath Falls Wednesday in connection with the Feb. 28 Summers Lane shooting at Plaza Manor mobile home park.
Golden is the second shooter charged in this incident, as Christian Pena was arrested in March, also as an alleged shooter. Two people were shot one time each in the femur, according to court documents, after Pena and Golden fired several shots in the “crowded trailer park.”
A witness identified Golden as one of the shooters, according to the probable cause statement.
Golden was arrested at the 1800 block of Fargo Street around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. He is charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and felon in possession of a firearm.
He is being held in the Klamath County Jail without bail.