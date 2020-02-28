Fifteen years after it opened its first Klamath Falls branch, Rogue Credit Union is set to open a second local branch — something its customers have been requesting for years. The community is invited to celebrate the grand opening of the new branch April 9 at 12:30 p.m. A soft opening is tentatively planned for a few weeks prior to the grand opening.
“Our members were the drive behind the decision to open up a second location in Klamath Falls. Our current branch on Washburn Way is extremely busy, and members have been asking for a location on the other side of town for years,” Rogue Credit Union Marketing Manager Kelsey Esqueda noted.
Rogue Credit Union started in 1956 as a credit union for teachers, with 10 original members paying 25-cent membership fees. Besides its obvious expansion since that time, Rogue has also grown in a big way since its first Klamath Falls branch opened in 2005. In that time, Rogue Credit Union has quadrupled its locations — from five in 2005, to more than 20 today.
The second Klamath Falls branch is located near the Oregon Tech campus, which was a strategic choice. “When choosing new branch locations, we look for convenient locations for our members. Our goal is to be able to serve more of the Klamath Falls community, and we looked for a location that would be convenient for our members, in a high-traffic area of town,” Esqueda explained.
“The proximity to one of the large employers in Klamath Falls, where many of our members work or go to school, was a consideration,” she added.
Given that the current Klamath Falls branch is particularly busy, Rogue’s second branch will help meet its customers’ needs more efficiently. With the addition of another full-service branch, Esqueda said, “It will allow our teams to better serve member’s growing lending and deposit needs.”
Additionally, the new branch’s drive up features Rogue Credit Union’s express teller machines with live video tellers. The machines are open extended hours to better serve members.
The North Klamath branch is already fully staffed with seven team members. Longtime Klamath Falls resident Richard Ortiz has been selected as Rogue Credit Union’s North Klamath branch manager.
As far as work left to be done at the new location, Esqueda said, “We are close to the finish line.” Workers are wrapping up construction, testing systems and ensuring that everything is ready for Rogue members.
When the Herald and News reported on Rogue Credit Union’s first Klamath Falls branch opening — that article, coincidentally, was published exactly fifteen years ago today — Rogue had 42,000 members and an asset base of over $320 million.
Today, according to Rogue Credit Union’s website, it serves over 135,000 members with an asset base of over $1.6 billion. The website adds, “But what's most important is not our assets, but holding true to our DNA by giving back to our members and our communities.”