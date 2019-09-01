Registration is open for the Second Chance Summit, which will be hosted at Klamath Community College on Sept. 16, according to a news release.
Participants will hear insights and ideas for expanding local job opportunities from Second Chance employment experts, employees and the businesses that hire them. There will also be an interactive re-entry simulation that illustrates the challenges of returning to a community following incarceration.
East Cascades Works has partnered with Klamath Community College, Advanced Reporting, WorkSource Klamath, WorkSource Lakeview and Changing Patterns to bring the Second Chance Summit to the Klamath Basin. The summit will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16 at Klamath Community College, 7390 S. Sixth St., Building 4.
This summit is intended for business owners, business leaders, those responsible for hiring decisions, human resources professionals, public service and department of corrections employees or anyone who simply wants to learn more about this work.
Continental breakfast and refreshments will be served. This event is free to the public, but space is limited. Register at eventbrite.com by searching for Klamath Basin Second Chance Summit.