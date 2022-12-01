E Washington Florida Football

Florida quarterback Jalen Kitna (11) waits for the snap of the ball from offensive lineman Richie Leonard IV (67) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Eastern Washington, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

 Phelan M. Ebenhack

A 19-year-old college football quarterback was arrested Wednesday after allegedly sharing illegal porn images he found online on social media platform Discord.

The Gainesville Police Department said Nov. 30 it had arrested Jalen Kitna, 19, on two counts of distribution of child exploitation material and three counts of possession of child pornography.

Tags