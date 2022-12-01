Florida quarterback Jalen Kitna (11) waits for the snap of the ball from offensive lineman Richie Leonard IV (67) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Eastern Washington, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
A 19-year-old college football quarterback was arrested Wednesday after allegedly sharing illegal porn images he found online on social media platform Discord.
The Gainesville Police Department said Nov. 30 it had arrested Jalen Kitna, 19, on two counts of distribution of child exploitation material and three counts of possession of child pornography.
Kitna plays quarterback for the University of Florida football team. He is also the son of former NFL quarterback Jon Kitna. Jalen Kitna has been suspended from the Florida team after his arrest.
Police raided Kitna’s Florida apartment Nov. 30 after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) indicating a “Discord user distributed an image of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).
A GPD detective said two illegal porn images shared on Discord were tracked to Kitna’s account. Police did not say what the alleged illegal images depicted.
According to police,”Kitna stated that he remembered sharing the two images (CSAM) but believed them to be ‘legal’, since he found them online. Kitna advised that he realized he should not have shared those two images, based on the reaction from the other Discord user that he shared them with.”
Police said Kitna told them his Discord account was deactivated due to a service terms violations. The Southeastern Conference (SEC) quarterback’s electronic devices were also seized by police.
“Preliminary analysis of the devices revealed three additional images of child sexual abuse material,” GPD said in a statement.
Kitna did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.