KEY LAGO, Flor. — Whenever I write out my email address, I’m sure to use a capital “L” even though emails are not case sensitive. This differentiates a lower case “L” from a capital “I” which, in most sans serif fonts (fonts without the “feet” on each individual letter), look exactly the same.
The same problem occurs in my mind between Key Lago, Florida and the parrot from Disney’s “Aladdin,” named Iago.
Incredible as the shark fishing was in the Florida Keys, the holistic experience there put me into a whole new world. One of the most unique species groups I targeted can’t sit on your shoulder and crack wise, but it does routinely make the case that it’s a conniving little irritant, intentionally pestering anglers who’ve traveled from Jafar to try and catch it.
I’m speaking, of course, of parrotfish.
- squawk
Stop copying me!
Not only do parrotfish come in a myriad of vivid colors and have beak-like lips used to break coral and barnacles off of rocks, but the way they repeatedly steal bait and break thin leader is just as annoying as a bird that repeats your every word.
Parrot spotting
The Florida Keys have so many uniquely wonderful fishing opportunities that frankly it’s difficult to even come close to catching most species present there on a single trip, but some species — including parrotfish — really stand out.
I had about five days there this summer, and it was the time of my life.
Hours and hours of sun-baked fishing, barefoot like Aladdin, made me lean, tan and oh so happy as I landed fish after fish.
In my five days in the Keys, I landed more than 500 fish representing some 50 species. Those days were bananas, B-A-N-A-N-A-S, and not just because the climate is borderline conducive to growing the mushy yellow fruit.
Every fish was new and exciting at first, but some inspired more awe than others. Sharks, for instance, were truly awesome, but the oddities like filefish, burrfish and needlefish all held my attention.
More than anything else, I noticed the parrotfish.
They’re not common, but eventually you see enough to know what habitat they like.
When you do finally see a massive parrotfish, cruising in with a partner or a small school, the immense bulk and colorful scales stand out among the smaller schooling fish. The fish look confident and dominant if not quite menacing.
Though half a dozen species of parrotfish can be found in the Keys, I managed to catch just three of them: stoplight parrotfish, redtail or yellowfin parrotfish and rainbow parrotfish.
Vegetarian
Every day, I’d work and work for parrotfish but fail. Each afternoon, I’d take a break to grab an iced coffee or some iced Jasmine tea, splash cold water on my face and head back out to be defeated.
Though I got a few hits on shrimp and squid and even landed a small redfin parrotfish on this bait, it was the group of parrotfish that literally schooled me.
As clumps of sargassum (an aquatic plant similar in appearance to a taiga lichen) drifted this way and that up against the bridges and pilings the parrotfish seem to gravitate to, I noticed parrotfish rising in the water column to eat it. It was the strangest thing, but as soon as I grabbed some and tied it to the hooks of my sabiki using stretchy string, the genie was out of the bottle.
I got half a dozen of the redfin parrotfish, including one that would’ve been a world record had I taken a picture with it.
I also landed a stoplight parrotfish and several rainbow parrotfish.
The latter species was toughest, as they were quite large and would either bite through my 10-pound leader with those beak-like teeth or run under the bridge and pilings and snap my line.
The first rainbow I landed was small, but I later landed a beast that weighed nearly six pounds. That was an epic fight on light tackle, and I barely landed the brute from the seawall near a bridge.
Parrotfish were, to me, the essence of the Keys.
As you move from Miami to Homestead to the Keys, it gets more and more Caribbean as you go.
By the time you hit Marathon, the Conch Republic is more apparent than the United States, and the experience is more tropical than a package of blue Skittles.
Nothing screams tropical like exotic, brightly-colored fish capable of fighting hard and growing large. So if you ever find yourself in Key Lago, be sure to look for Iago.
Read more at caughtovgard.com; Follow on Instagram and Fishbrain @lukeovgard; Contact luke.ovgard@gmail.com.