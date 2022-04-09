MIssing man

Noah Baker

 GPPD

Police are continuing  their search for a missing Grant Pass man.

Noah Baker, 30, want missing after an argument. Police issued a missing person alert for Baker on March 31.

GPPD officials said Friday, April 8, they were still searching for Baker.

Baker was reportedly “despondent after an argument"and left his Grants Pass residence in a silver Ford Fiesta with Oregon tags 671MUR, according to police.

Baker is described as a white male, 5’9” and 170 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call Grants Pass police.

