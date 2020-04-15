Note: This press release ran previously with an incorrect phone number.
Josh Wandell was last seen at approximately 11 p.m. on April 9 at his residence in Crescent, Oregon. Wandell has substantial ties to the Crescent/LaPine area.
Wandell is described as 6’1” about 220 lbs., blue eyes, brown hair, with tattoos on both arms and chest. He’s believed to be wearing a dark blue sweatshirt, blue or dark gray pants, and a bright orange bandana.
If anyone has any information concerning the whereabouts of Josh Wandell please contact the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office at 541-883-5130, anonymously through KCSO tip line 541-853-5380, or 911. Refer to Klamath County Sheriff’s Office case #20-776.