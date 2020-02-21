In an effort to continue improving air quality in Klamath Falls, Klamath County Public Health (KCPH) has received a grant from the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) to change out uncertified wood stoves, uncertified fireplace inserts, and open fireplaces with non-wood burning appliances within the Air Quality Zone, according to a news release.
Priority is for those with uncertified wood burning units as a primary heat source and that identify as low-to-moderate income. KCPH is working with South Central Oregon Economic Development District (SCOEDD) to program-manage the change-outs to occur.
SCOEDD has a long history of administering and implementing woodstove change-out programs. Through the Wood Stove Change-out programs over the last 10 years, SCOEDD has yielded nearly 500 woodstove change-outs, with an emphasis on devices in low-income households. From 2016-18 alone, the Wood Stove Change-out program facilitated 128 change outs, upgraded to either certified wood-burning or non-wood burning devices, sparing the community 5.59 tons of PM2.5 emissions per year.
With this current funding, SCOEDD is looking to change-out 49 uncertified wood stoves, uncertified fireplace inserts, and open fireplaces with an alternative heating source – gas or electric.
Applications for the program will be mailed to those already on a waitlist next week. To participate in the program, contact Pamela Ruddock, Community Development Specialist, at 541-884-5593 or via email at pam@scoedd.org.
“If you do not receive services from this program, there may be future programs available to help,” said Ruddock. “Call and get placed on the waitlist as soon as possible.”