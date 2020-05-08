South Central Oregon Economic Development District (SCOEDD) has received funds for a Special Environmental Project in Klamath Falls to remove uncertified woodstoves and replace with alternative heating sources, according to a news release.
The new equipment includes gas stove, gas fireplace inserts, gas furnace or electric heat pump within the Air Quality Zone. The requirement for this program is that the homeowner has an existing uncertified woodstove, uncertified fireplace inserts, or an open fireplace that is the sole source of heat in the home.
Through this funding opportunity, SCOEDD is also reaching out to homes in Keno and the Round Lake Road areas with uncertified woodstoves, fireplace inserts or open fireplaces that are a sole source of heat. These homes will have the option to change to a certified woodstove/fireplace insert, as heat pump or gas appliance where gas is available.
Program Manager Pamela Ruddock stated that this is the second of two woodstove change-out programs underway. One of these programs is funded through a Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) grant that Klamath County received. SCOEDD is managing the program and is close to completing the removal of 49 uncertified woodstoves and fireplace inserts. With this new program, SCOEDD can make an air quality impact in Klamath County by changing out an additional 20 woodstoves.
For more information, contact Pamela Ruddock at 541-884-5593 or via email pam@scoedd.org.