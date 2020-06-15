Alex Schwartz joined the Herald and News staff Monday through the Report for America program. Over the next year, he’ll be covering water rights, endangered species and other environmental issues in the Klamath Basin.
Originally from Orlando, Fla., Schwartz lived just outside of Walt Disney World for most of his childhood. Editing his high school yearbook became his first foray into journalism, where he also gained experience with photography and graphic design. He said representing a story visually is one of his favorite challenges as a reporter.
This month, Schwartz graduated with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism in Evanston, Ill. He also studied community conservation and resource management in Bali and Borneo, Indonesia, with the School for International Training. While at Northwestern, Schwartz served as opinion editor and print managing editor of The Daily Northwestern, the university and Evanston’s paper of record, and a story editor at Lakefill Mag, Northwestern’s live storytelling event.
As a freelance journalist focusing on the intersection of science and culture, Schwartz has written news, explainers and long-form features for science and environmental publications like Popular Science and Gizmodo. He said he’s especially interested in drawing unexpected connections between people and nature.
“I love diving into the science and history of everyday things folks wouldn’t normally think twice about,” Schwartz said.
As a Report for America corps member, Schwartz is one of 225 journalists working in 162 newsrooms to cover issues that matter to communities across the country. The service journalism program, launched in 2017, is an initiative of the GroundTruth Project.
Schwartz said he can’t wait to explore Klamath Falls and get to know his new neighbors. Email him at news@heraldandnews.com or call him at 541-885-4477 with any tips for environment-related stories. Schwartz can also be reached on Twitter @alexpshorts.