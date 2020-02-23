Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Patricia Welling of Klamath Falls has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 semester at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock, recognizing more than 1,500 students with superior academic performances at the end of the semester.

To be on the Dean’s List, UA Little Rock students must have completed at least nine credit hours and earned at least a 3.5 grade point average.

With about 10,000 students and 100 programs, UA Little Rock offers learning, research, service, social and career opportunities that can only be found at a metropolitan university located in Arkansas’ capital city.

