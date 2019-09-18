The local chapter of Oregon’s public universities’ classified workers union voted Monday and Tuesday to give leadership the power to strike should another mediated bargaining session on Sept. 23 and 24 not meet the SEIU’s expectations after months of negotiating.
Although the vote to strike was favorable, Nilda Pena, an accountant at Oregon Tech and the sector 1 director for the Service Employees International Union, said the soonest they would strike would be after next week’s bargaining session, just days before classes at Oregon Institute of Technology start Sept. 30.
The previous bargaining session Sept. 11 through 13 did not accomplish what the SEIU is asking for, according to Pena. The offered 4% cost of living adjustment (COLA) over the next two years, a 2% increase each year, is below the projected Consumer Price Index increase of 3% each of the next two years. SEIU is asking for a 3% increase the first year and a 3.25% increase the second year so that employees don’t have to dig into their wages to keep up with the rising cost of daily necessities.
“When food goes up, when gas goes up, people end up taking out of their steps,” Pena said. Steps that pay 90 cents on the dollar compared to private sector jobs.
Another thing the SEIU is bargaining for is a change in the wage step increases that cap out at 10 steps. SEIU is asking Oregon’s public universities to add a higher step to reward people who have been around long enough to cap out at that 10th step. They are also asking for the bottom step to be eliminated because Pena says it pays below minimum wage.
Oregon’s public universities offered a one-time $750 bonus for those ineligible for a step increase because they’ve already reached the highest step, according to a press release from Oregon’s public universities.
Also included in the universities’ offer was a 13.5% increase in wages from 2019 to 2021. According to the press release, “The offer also maintains current fringe benefits, such as classified employees contributing 3-5% to the cost of their healthcare insurance premiums; receiving accrual of up to 6.25 weeks of vacation annually; earning 14 paid holidays and personal days each year, and eight hours of sick leave earned each month; and receiving a 70% university tuition discount for employees and their dependents.”
In the press release, Oregon’s public universities spokesperson Di Saunders said the offer made last week is fair.
“The current offer on the table is a significant increase from the offer provided by the universities in August just prior to classified union declaring an impasse in negotiations,” said Di Saunders, spokesperson for the universities’ bargaining. “It is a generous and fair offer that acknowledges the important contributions that classified staff make to the operations of all of Oregon’s public universities, while balancing institutional financial realities.”
Still, Pena said SEIU members are asking for an extra personal day due to the lack of observance of the federal holiday on President’s Day.
Another issue the SEIU is negotiating is paid time off when campuses close for inclement weather. As contracts stand, Pena said classified staff has to use vacation time while other campus employees, like faculty and administration, get paid for the day.
“It’s out of our control,” she said. “We have to use vacation time for school closures due to inclement weather.”
Pena also said that although they are proposing a 3.25% COLA, they have a responsibility to make progress on their terms to show they are bargaining in good faith, so they might not get what they are asking for.
“They’re very comfortable receiving these raises for themselves, but when it comes to us, they say no you don’t deserve that.”
According to the public universities press release, the Sept. 11 through 13 offer would cost the seven colleges $44.63 million over the next two years.