Oregon’s seven public universities’ bargaining team responded Wednesday morning to a vote earlier in the week by the universities’ classified staff to authorize a strike should negotiations Sept. 23 and 24 not accomplish the workers’ goals, with university negotiators expressing disappointment and surprise at the workers’ move.
“We were surprised that they did not consider that offer since it was higher than what was offered before,” said Diane Saunders, spokesperson for Oregon’s public universities.
Nonetheless, Saunders emphasized they are optimistic they can reach an agreement in the bargaining session before it would come to a strike for the first time in over 20 years.
“That said, we are optimistic we won’t go to the point of a strike,” she said.
Proposed increase
The latest offer from the universities came in a Sept 11 through 13 bargaining session and upped the proposed wage increase for a 2019-2021 contract of 12% to 13.5%.
In the 2017 through 2019 contract classified workers received an 11% wage increase. Saunders called the latest proposal a “very generous and respectful offer.”
“It is a very attractive offer and shows our respect for the work our classified staff does, which is invaluable,” she said.
Should there be no agreement leaving next week’s bargaining session, Saunders said university officials are prepared to start classes without many of the about 4,800 classified employees ranging from custodial staff to information technology staff.
Oregon Institute of Technology employs 131 classified staffers, three of them part-time. This year, the lowest wage of a classified employee at OIT is $12.24 per hour or $25,452 annually, according to Saunders, and the highest wage is $52.33 per hour or $108,852 annually. The college’s average hourly wage for classified staff is $23.10 per hour or $48,047 annually.
Temporary staff
Saunders said it is unlikely that every classified staff member would strike, so universities would utilize those who don’t strike, in addition to bringing in temporary staff and outsourcing other operations.
While SEIU leaders claim that the lowest paid classified employees are paid below minimum wage, according to Saunders Oregon Tech’s human resources department claims that is not true.
“I did confirm with our Human Resources Office that we do NOT pay anyone below minimum wage, which is in fact illegal to do,” Saunders said in an email to the Herald and News.
Still, despite the higher wage increase offer, SEIU members are seeking a higher Cost of Living Adjustment and a change to the wage step increases.
“If the SEIU decides to reject the fair and respectful offer on the table, the universities have been preparing since July to ensure a welcoming environment for our students, with contingencies that ensure continuing of student-centered services,” Saunders said in the universities’ statement.