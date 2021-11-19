Superintendent’s Honor Roll/ GPA of 4.0

3rd Grade: Priscila Loza

4th Grade: Nicole Jaime Alcala, Ava Labus

5th Grade: Miguel Castaneda, Xander Garcia, Mayte Hernandez, Laynie Thomas, Tyler Williams

6th Grade: Max Hickman, Mia Labus

Principal’s Honor Roll/GPA of 3.5-3.9

3rd Grade: Jennifer Ibarra Delgado, Yaneli Paez-Castellanos, Daniel Dlegado Hernandez, Adriano Rubio, Adrian Alcala, Anai Garcia, Genevieve Williams, Alexia Garcia, Paris Mendoza-Guillen, Lyneth Perez Hernandez

4th Grade: Jose Alcala-Loza, Denise Hernandez-Cisneros, Jiayi Liu, Yurem Mjica-Mora, Elijah Ayala Perez, Esteban Martinez Gutierrez, Isabella Cordoba-Zuniga, Addison Van Zant

5th Grade: Victor Garcia Cerrillo, Athan Perez, Aliya maestas, isaac Reyes, Layla Worch, Shania Garcia Hernandez, Santiago Martinez Penaloza, Naomi Alcala-Gonzalez, Azeneth Flores-Perez, Giovanni Garcia-Garcia, Axel Hernandez, Angel Soto

6th Grade: Dominic Alcala Garcia, Alexander Garcia Alcala

Honor Roll/ GPA of 3-3.4

3rd Grade: Caileigh Nicholson, izayah Pena, Kimberly Aguilar Maldonado, Josiah Carroll, Xavi Chavolla, Dezirey, Garcia Hernandez, Dominick Salazar-Zuniga, Gage Sutton, Regan Asbury, Virginia Garcia Cerrillo, Uriel Garcia, Evan Flores Cardenas, Amelia Hickman, Yuridia Ibarra Tovar

4th Grade: Gianny Aguilar, Jacob Valdovinos, Camila Zuniga, Daniel Carroll, Lily Hooker, Gracie Scott, David Asbury, Sergio Haro-Alonso, itzel Reyes, Clayton Scott

5th Grade: David Duran Perez, Valeria Garcia, Eduardo Garcia Cisneros, Kimberly Garcia-Mendoza, Delneira mojica Perez, Shantal Beas, Natalie Matias Montano, Daniela Reyes-Flores, Jonathan Martinez, Dylan Presho, Jaxson Alarcon, Juan Carlos Alvarado Gonzalez, Alberto Cardenas Gomez, Isabella Olson

6th Grade: Baylee Hall, Airos Matteson, Yaritza Silva-Garcia, Ismael Perez, Kaleo Lawhorn, Kimberly Vasquez Chavolla

