Tulelake Elementary School honor roll Tim Trainor Nov 19, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Superintendent’s Honor Roll/ GPA of 4.03rd Grade: Priscila Loza4th Grade: Nicole Jaime Alcala, Ava Labus 5th Grade: Miguel Castaneda, Xander Garcia, Mayte Hernandez, Laynie Thomas, Tyler Williams6th Grade: Max Hickman, Mia LabusPrincipal’s Honor Roll/GPA of 3.5-3.93rd Grade: Jennifer Ibarra Delgado, Yaneli Paez-Castellanos, Daniel Dlegado Hernandez, Adriano Rubio, Adrian Alcala, Anai Garcia, Genevieve Williams, Alexia Garcia, Paris Mendoza-Guillen, Lyneth Perez Hernandez4th Grade: Jose Alcala-Loza, Denise Hernandez-Cisneros, Jiayi Liu, Yurem Mjica-Mora, Elijah Ayala Perez, Esteban Martinez Gutierrez, Isabella Cordoba-Zuniga, Addison Van Zant 5th Grade: Victor Garcia Cerrillo, Athan Perez, Aliya maestas, isaac Reyes, Layla Worch, Shania Garcia Hernandez, Santiago Martinez Penaloza, Naomi Alcala-Gonzalez, Azeneth Flores-Perez, Giovanni Garcia-Garcia, Axel Hernandez, Angel Soto6th Grade: Dominic Alcala Garcia, Alexander Garcia AlcalaHonor Roll/ GPA of 3-3.43rd Grade: Caileigh Nicholson, izayah Pena, Kimberly Aguilar Maldonado, Josiah Carroll, Xavi Chavolla, Dezirey, Garcia Hernandez, Dominick Salazar-Zuniga, Gage Sutton, Regan Asbury, Virginia Garcia Cerrillo, Uriel Garcia, Evan Flores Cardenas, Amelia Hickman, Yuridia Ibarra Tovar4th Grade: Gianny Aguilar, Jacob Valdovinos, Camila Zuniga, Daniel Carroll, Lily Hooker, Gracie Scott, David Asbury, Sergio Haro-Alonso, itzel Reyes, Clayton Scott5th Grade: David Duran Perez, Valeria Garcia, Eduardo Garcia Cisneros, Kimberly Garcia-Mendoza, Delneira mojica Perez, Shantal Beas, Natalie Matias Montano, Daniela Reyes-Flores, Jonathan Martinez, Dylan Presho, Jaxson Alarcon, Juan Carlos Alvarado Gonzalez, Alberto Cardenas Gomez, Isabella Olson6th Grade: Baylee Hall, Airos Matteson, Yaritza Silva-Garcia, Ismael Perez, Kaleo Lawhorn, Kimberly Vasquez Chavolla Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Honor Roll Gpa School Priscila Loza Superintendent Principal Tulelake Elementary School Lyneth Perez Hernandez Tim Trainor Author email Follow Tim Trainor Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! 