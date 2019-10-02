As students begin classes this week at Klamath Community College, they enjoyed free tacos from Los 2 Koras food truck for Taco Tuesday as a part of Welcome Week events featuring local food vendors to help students meet some new faces.
Associated Students of Klamath Community College President Jenny Naylor said these events are a great way to help new students meet their peers or college staff who come out for lunch.
“Welcome week is a big deal for us,” she said. “People love it. It gives students a chance to get to know each other.”
ASKCC is also present at these events to help students get to know them and the resources they can direct them to. Naylor said they’re there for any questions students may have, like the habitual trouble with Canvas or opportunities to get involved on campus.
“It’s to celebrate that we’re all here,” she said. “How lucky we are to continue our education, some of us never thought we would.”
Next steps
Naylor is a sophomore who is looking to study communications at Oregon Institute of Technology after she graduates from KCC.
Oscar Herrera, the director of Retention and Student Success for KCC said these events are also a great chance for students to get familiar with staff like instructors and administration.
Allison Bryson, the vice president of Student Affairs, said it’s important to not just have students lining up for tacos.
“Students are more comfortable talking to staff and ASKCC because they see them out,” she said. She echoed the need for students to have connections on campus and people to talk to when they’re struggling.
Resources for students
Taco Tuesday was also organized by the First Year Experience, a group aimed at providing resources for first-year students, which expanded from its 150 members who were Oregon Promise grant recipients to campus-wide this year, according to Bryson.
Herrera said they usually average about 150 students for these Welcome Week events. Although the official hours for Taco Tuesday were noon to 3 p.m., Herrera said in the past the taco truck has stayed until about 5 p.m. because students still wanted tacos.
“We’ve had a good partnership with them,” Herrera said. He said it also helps to bring local businesses onto campus to reach students who might not have eaten there before. “We wanted to build more community partnerships. Now they’re asking, ‘when can we come back?’”
Bryson said it’s also important for them to offer free food for students as food is a big need among the student body.
Food insecurity
Naylor echoed that many students are food insecure and pointed to the food panty run by ASKCC.
Wednesday Sunny’s Boba will be on campus and Thursday students can get coffee and donuts. In the past, Herrera said they’ve had Lighthouse Yogurt come out and he hopes to expand the providers next year.
Monday ASKCC went around campus with a welcome wagon serving students snacks and Hererra said they reached about 162 students with that.
Naylor warned to look out for different food options at the beginning of each term and in years to come as she said they try to switch it up.