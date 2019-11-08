A Klamath County School District bus containing no students on board was damaged after traveling off a road Monday morning near Beatty, according to a statement by KCSD.
The male driver of the bus suffered minor injuries and was not hospitalized following the incident.
The incident did not disrupt regular bus operations for the district, according to KCSD.
The incident occurred at about 11:20 a.m. Monday morning on Godowa Springs Road, north of Beatty.
The bus, which was older, was towed from the scene after sustaining a lot of damage, according to Shawn Snoozy, director of transportation at KCSD.
The incident is under investigation by the school district.