On Jan. 31, the Douglas Education Service District Board of Directors appointed Analicia Nicholson as Douglas ESD’s succeeding superintendent. Nicholson will replace Michael Lasher upon his retirement on June 30.
Lasher has served as Douglas ESD’s superintendent since 2013.
Under Nicholson’s guidance, Douglas ESD will work to provide collaborative, high-quality, equitable, and locally responsive educational services to our regional community and thirteen component school districts. The agency provides leadership and increased capacity in early learning, behavioral intervention, information technology and special education. Many of the early learning, intervention and support services extend to Jackson, Josephine, Klamath and Lake counties.
Nicholson has worked for Douglas ESD since 2008. Most recently, she has served as the agency’s deputy superintendent. During her early career, she taught for one year at Camas Valley before transitioning to the ESD as an instructional coach, followed by successive promotions within educational services. She holds a BS in public health education and promotion from Oregon State University and an MA in secondary education and teaching from Willamette University.
“I’m honored and thrilled to be offered this position. I feel humbled to be trusted with this role,” she says. “I look forward to working with our tremendous staff, supporting them in all the work they do to support our families and community."
Nicholson will lead more than 300 full- and part-time administrative, confidential, licensed, contracted and classified professionals to provide vital services to advance achievement for all children.
“It has been my privilege to work alongside Analicia Nicholson for nearly nine years,” said Michael Lasher in a release. “As someone born and bred in Douglas County, she is familiar with what makes Douglas County tick and is also committed to improving the situation for children and families who live here. Analicia is a collaborative leader who will continue to help Douglas ESD find ways to help school districts, children and families through partnership and collaboration.”