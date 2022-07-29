Idaho Humane Society

Idaho Humane Society digital media assistant Laurien Mavey interacts with shelter resident, Marley, a 10-year-old male Labrador mix, in June. High prices and food shortages are affecting animal owners and shelters alike.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Even dogs and cats are feeling the pinch of inflation and supply chain troubles with higher prices and shortages of pet food as well as some key medications.

Inflationary troubles are affecting animal rescues and shelters, with some seeing increases in orphaned animals — especially cats — and others wrestling with medication and special diet food shortages.

Economic and pandemic woes have created shortages or higher prices for much-needed items for pets such as kitten formula. 
Cassandra Wilkinson, an employee at the Humane Society of Skagit Valley, fills up a bowl of dog food on July 22 north of Burlington, Washington.

