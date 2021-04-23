Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Do you have a child who will be 5 years old by Sept. 1, 2021? If so, it’s time to think about kindergarten.

Klamath County School District elementary schools are offering curbside kindergarten roundup events starting next week. Parents can fill out registration forms from their vehicles and take home a free educational gift bag (while supplies last). Those registering are asked to bring a birth certificate, immunization records, and proof of address.

If you aren’t sure which neighborhood school zone you live within, go to the KCSD website at www.kcsd.k12.or.us and click on the school boundary link. Online registration also is available on school websites.

Here is the schedule by school:

• Peterson Elementary

Thursday, April 29

3:30-5:30 p.m.

• Merrill Elementary

Monday, May 3

5:30-6:30 p.m.

• Great Basin Homeschool

Tuesday, May 4

5-7 p.m.

• Henley Elementary

Tuesday, May 4

5-7 p.m.

• Malin Elementary

Wednesday, May 5

5:30-6:30 p.m.

• Chiloquin Elementary

Thursday, May 6

5-6 p.m.

• Ferguson Elementary

Thursday, May 6

5-6 p.m.

• Stearns Elementary

Thursday, May 6

5-6 p.m.

• Keno Elementary

Tuesday, May 11

9-10 a.m.

• Bonanza Elementary

Thursday, May 13

2-3 p.m.

• Gilchrist Elementary

Friday, May 14

9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

• Shasta Elementary

Thursday, May 20

5-6:30 p.m.

Tags