Do you have a child who will be 5 years old by Sept. 1, 2021? If so, it’s time to think about kindergarten.
Klamath County School District elementary schools are offering curbside kindergarten roundup events starting next week. Parents can fill out registration forms from their vehicles and take home a free educational gift bag (while supplies last). Those registering are asked to bring a birth certificate, immunization records, and proof of address.
If you aren’t sure which neighborhood school zone you live within, go to the KCSD website at www.kcsd.k12.or.us and click on the school boundary link. Online registration also is available on school websites.
Here is the schedule by school:
• Peterson Elementary
Thursday, April 29
3:30-5:30 p.m.
• Merrill Elementary
Monday, May 3
5:30-6:30 p.m.
• Great Basin Homeschool
Tuesday, May 4
5-7 p.m.
• Henley Elementary
Tuesday, May 4
5-7 p.m.
• Malin Elementary
Wednesday, May 5
5:30-6:30 p.m.
• Chiloquin Elementary
Thursday, May 6
5-6 p.m.
• Ferguson Elementary
Thursday, May 6
5-6 p.m.
• Stearns Elementary
Thursday, May 6
5-6 p.m.
• Keno Elementary
Tuesday, May 11
9-10 a.m.
• Bonanza Elementary
Thursday, May 13
2-3 p.m.
• Gilchrist Elementary
Friday, May 14
9 a.m.- 3 p.m.
• Shasta Elementary
Thursday, May 20
5-6:30 p.m.