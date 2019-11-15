Klamath Falls City Schools is asking the public to weigh in through an online survey on what they want schools to look like over the course of the next decade.
A preliminary report of findings from the survey, as well as projected enrollment numbers for the next 10 years will be presented at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, at the KFCS board meeting. All are welcome to attend, although since it is a work session, public comment will not be taken.
The school district hired Cooperative Strategies, a firm offering financial and demographic planning for education, about one year ago to conduct a three-tiered study. The district is funding the study through a $25,000 state grant, which helps them meet a state requirement of having a facility plan in every school district, said Paul Hillyer, superintendent of city schools.
“They’ve been in the community a few times, checking out the schools and checking out the conditions; what the repair needs are and some of those kinds of things,” Hillyer said Thursday.
“This community survey is actually the last part of it,” Hillyer added.
The three-part study will include an assessment of facilities within the district and enrollment projections and the expected need in city schools due to the change in birth rates for the city school district over the course of the next 10 years, Hillyer said.
“And then they give you some possible ways that you might improve your facilities or ideas for building new facilities so that you can project ahead, if you want to go out to the community down the road … to either renovate your schools or build new schools to try to meet the student needs over the next 20 to 50 years,” Hillyer said.
Hillyer noted birth rates within the city school district have been on the decline, which would have an impact specifically on the number of kindergartners in the district.
Hillyer said he sees the potential for a couple of the district’s elementary schools to consolidate.
“If we’re going to build new schools, instead of building four new schools, you’d build two new schools; one on one side of town and one on the other side of town, or three new schools or something like that,” Hillyer said. “It’s a matter of trying to find efficiencies but also doing what the public would support.”
Hillyer said the district would likely not go to the community for a school bond for improvements or new buildings until 2025.
On the heels of celebrating Mills Elementary’s 100th anniversary in its building, Hillyer said all of the district’s other elementary schools are nearing a century as well.
“As these buildings get to be that age, you have to start asking people, what do they want for the future of their elementary and middle school-age children,” Hillyer said. “If you just replace each of the schools that are currently there, or even renovate each one, it gets pretty expensive … where if you can do some combination of schools in an area, then it means fewer schools that you have to build. So, that’s why it’s being explored.”
The firm will compile results from the survey on Tuesday, Nov. 19, but there is no official deadline to fill out the survey at this time, according to Hillyer.
The survey can be taken at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/NP8YK7X.