Klamath Falls City Schools parents are encourage to bring their “kinders” to the organization's kinder phase-in.
The first experience of coming to school is less overwhelming for new students if they attend orientation before coming every day. The benefits to attending the kindergarten launch/phase-in allows students to experience in a small class to learn how school works, to be familiar with the building, to show and practice procedures for lunch.
It also helps teachers place students into classrooms.
The first week launch phase-in also provides an emotionally safe environment to get some of the “jitters” out before a long day begins on the regular school day the following week.
Phase-in sessions will be Sept. 7-8 from 8:45-11:15 a.m. and 12:00-2:30 p.m.. One student session will be on September 9 from 8:45-11:15 a.m. only.
Students will attend one session. There will be no OKRA (state) testing this year. The purpose for attending a session will be so that teachers can determine how best to develop balanced classes.
A phase-in parent information session will be Sept. 9 from 1-2 p.m.. This will be a time for teachers to provide key information and parents to ask questions as needed The session will be recorded and shared so all parents have the information for reference.
Register your child for kindergarten at your neighborhood elementary school: Conger, Mills, Pelican or Roosevelt. The first day for all-day kindergarten is Sept. 13.