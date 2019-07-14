For the second consecutive year, The Pelican Education Foundation (PEF) has awarded $7,000 in grant money to teachers and staff in the City Schools of Klamath Falls.
Fifteen PEF “Partners in Education” awards ranging from $200 to $1,000 were announced June 7 to applicants from Conger, Pelican, and Roosevelt Elementary Schools, Ponderosa Middle School, and Klamath Union High School.
The funds will be used during the 2019-2020 academic year to support equipment, supplies, guest speakers, trainings, and other components of projects that advance curricular and co-curricular activities.
Awards included $300 for “flexible seating” for one 5th grade classroom at Conger, $500 for science lab supplies for four 6th grade classes at Ponderosa, $ 600 toward a portable vocal isolation booth for Klamath Union, and $1,000 to expand individualized music instruction in the
“Orchestra Academy” that annually serves 200 5th-12th graders district-wide.
Dan Stearns, Klamath Union High School Media Design Teacher, received a Partners in Education grant both this spring and last spring.
He said, "The money provided by the Pelican Eduction Foundation allowed KU students in the Media Design Career Pathway to access camera equipment that they would not normally be able to afford.
"The digital cameras purchased by the grant was used by more than 100 high students and allowed them to explore the magic of photography."
Pelican Education Foundation President Mike Moore sees great value in these annual grants.
“The teachers and staff of the Klamath Falls City Schools are so creative with their grant proposals and use this opportunity to further the mission of the foundation which is, ’Strengthening schools by enhancing student experiences and educational opportunities,’” he states.
The Pelican Education Foundation (PEF) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 2011 by community volunteers wishing to enhance student learning in Klamath’s City Schools. PEF raises funds for student scholarships and teacher/staff grants. For more information about PEF, see pelicaneducatiofoundation.com.
