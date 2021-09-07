For the first time since 2019, steady streams of youngsters ambled through an early September morning at Shasta Elementary on their way to their regularly scheduled, full-time, in-person first day of school.
At Shasta and across Klamath County, backpack-wearing kids burst from lines of cars and yellow buses on Tuesday. Many dressed their best for the first day, sporting dresses, bowties and new hairdos — the gelled-up fauxhawk is back, at least among elementary schoolers.
“First bus!” Principal Randy Rose called out across the Shasta Elementary lawn as one of those school-day icons pulled into the lot as he greeted grade-schoolers and parents.
“This morning, seeing all of them, you just get excited, you know?” Rose said. “With all the yuck that we’ve had to deal with as a society, when you have the little kids in the building you kind of forget a lot of those things.”
There were of course, some obvious differences from a first day of school two years ago.
At Shasta, students lined up outside before classes started, allowing some parents to linger with their kids to help ease those first-day jitters. Students masked up as they entered the school building and, in lieu of an assembly, Rose addressed classrooms on a school-wide Zoom call.
But Rose said he would still take it over the “rollercoaster” of 2020, which saw only kindergarten through third graders in the Klamath County School District able to go to in-person school last September — but even that was on a hybrid schedule that only allowed kids in classrooms a few days a week.
“That’s the best way for our kids to learn,” Rose said. “They have to be in front of the teacher, not on a screen.”
Rose said he’s still looking forward to the day when students won’t be masked and can also pick up on those nonverbal communication that come with full facial expressions.
“Just being in the same room with, you know, 20, 25, 30 kids, there’s a lot of learning that takes place that’s not academic,” Rose said. “And so it’s imperative that they’re in the building.”
“It just improves their mood,” said Heather DePerro, the mother of one Shasta student, said of having her child in school. “I think their everyday life, gets a little bit easier when they’re able to have fun and get to be educated and learn.”
Across town at Klamath Union High School, primarily ninth graders occupied the halls — not because of any COVID-19 restrictions — but just so they could get the lay of the land during a day-long freshman orientation. Tony Swan, the school’s principal, said that on Wednesday the rest of the grades will return in earnest.
Some middle and high schools across the Klamath County School District had similar orientations for seventh, eighth and ninth graders, depending on the school, according to Marcia Schlottmann, public relations specialist for the county school district.
“I’m feeling really good about it,” Swan said. “It’s clean, it’s sanitized, it’s organized. And every staff member is very excited to have kids back. We’re kind of tired of teaching remotely.”
The return of in-person, full-time school is a benefit not just for educators but just for the growth of the community’s young people, Swan said.
“Healthy adolescent development is being around peers,” Swan said. “That’s the stage that adolescents go through where their peers are very important to them and when they were cut off the last year and a half, that is not good for students.”
Some kids do great alone, Swan said, but many want to be surrounded by friends and not-yet-friends.
“That’s how they learn to be adults is by being around other kids that are young adults,” Swan said. “And so having sports, having theater, having student council, having band and orchestra again, you know, we need to have that.”
For the first time since the high school’s completed remodel just before the start of the pandemic, Klamath Union students will be able to use the school’s shiny new lockers, Swan said.
Much of the rest of the school’s modern interior has been changed back from COVID-style remodels. Common areas that were designed for students to mingle in will actually have most of the chairs and tables they were slated to have, Swan said.
There will still be a few differences from normal, in order to help encourage the three-foot distancing rule for schools. Some common area tables that were designed to seat six might only seat four. In classrooms, desks are spread apart and even if students are sharing a table, their chairs are set at an angle away from each other. Some teachers with larger classes will hold those course in larger classrooms, Swan said.
Additionally, KU’s air filtration system uses a CO2 monitor to know when multiple people are in a room, Swan said. The new system can circulate in new air four to six times per hour.
At the schools the Herald and News visited, there were no reports of protests on Tuesday for the first day of school. But such activity could still take place, with many parents and community members in rural districts across the state — including Klamath County — unhappy with state mandates for school masking and vaccine requirement for K-12 employees.