School is starting and so you will be challenged to ensure your children have nutritious, fun, exciting and good-tasting lunches and snacks. It may be a challenge to do all those things at one time with the budget you have, so here are some ideas to help you.
Common items
For those items you will use almost every day to make lunches, you will save money by buying the supplies in bulk. Lunchmeats, cheeses, snacks and fruits are a great example. If you have the availability to buy at warehouse prices large quantities of turkey, roast beef, ham lunchmeats, buy at the less expensive price per pound and freeze in weekly amounts as you’ll use them. Maybe buy one at a time as meats can be costly on your budget. For other items like butter and bread, buy them in bulk or as they are on sale or as you have coupons, and freeze them. Other items that keep well but don’t need refrigeration or freezing, like peanut butter and jellies or jams, chips and energy bars, can also be bought when on sale, and stored. Some sandwiches or items can be made ahead and refrigerated or frozen for a few days to save you time in the mornings when you’re putting lunches together.
Get creative
It takes a little imagination to figure out how to make lunches interesting and creative. It is also fun to do, especially for younger children, to make their lunches fun to eat as well as tasting good and being nutritious. Look online for ideas that last, and pack well. Make their fruits into fun flowers or characters, or their vegetables filled with yummy things like peanut butter or other spreads. Be sure not to add too many calories as that would defeat a major purpose of packing lunches. Put in their favorite cookie (not two, just one) to top off the fantastic lunch you’ve made for them.
Nutritious
Nutrition is primary in today’s thinking for our children, but nutrition sometimes can be boring, so investigate how to make nutrition fun and taste great. Balance their lunches with the five food groups as much as possible. If they can eat dairy and like string cheese or yogurt, include one in their lunch every once in a while. Include fruits and vegetables that they like, not ones you know they won’t eat, you’ll just waste your money when they throw them away.
Lunch bag
Buy a lunch bag that your child wants to carry (both fashionable and useful), works for the food you’ll be packing and is large enough to hold all you send with them. There are so many styles, fabrics, sizes, thermal or not, and prices, so be sure to let your child pick out (with some guidance in the price and style range) so they will be sure to carry them. For items that need to stay fresh and cool, be sure to get the freezer packs that sit in the lunch pails and keep everything cool.
Drinks
Water is always a good option, but if your child prefers something else, take into consideration the sugar content and how really good it is for them. Refrigerating the drink before placing it in the lunch pail will help it stay cold until lunchtime and help the other food stay cool. Maybe even freeze the drink the night before (if the container allows it) – it will be sure to be cold at lunch time. Perhaps their drink is the one thing you let them purchase at school, instructing what they are allowed to buy (like milk).
Older children
If your children are older, let them select what to make and pack for their lunches. Maybe your children are too old, or so they think, to bring their lunch to school and prefer to buy their lunch at school. If that works in your budget, then great, or perhaps you need to set an amount that you give them daily, or place on their account weekly for lunch. There may be school programs that provide lunches to those less fortunate if needed – just ask. When you give your child lunch money, unfortunately, you loose control on what they buy and eat. Hopefully you have instilled in them the value of nutrition on their bodies. But kids will be kids, and all you can do is hope they are eating right.
Other ideas
Don’t forget to pack a napkin or paper towel or two in case they have spills, or just need one. Maybe include an activity for little ones to use their time during lunch: small puzzle, maze or word book that they bring home or can use over and over. Whatever you buy for their lunches (food, pails, drinks, treats, etc.) be sure to look for sales and use manufacturer coupons as well as store coupons. Believe it or not, the grocery stores are very involved in back-to-school items and are running sales now. Make their lunches part of your weekly budget and stick to it so you’ll have money for other things they’ll need for school.