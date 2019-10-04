Dennis Clague has been named the new director of business services for the Klamath County School District, according to a news release.
Clague, 52, was previously director of business affairs at Butte School District No. 1 in Butte, Mont. He replaces Renée Ferguson, who retired after 30 years in business finance, the last seven years with KCSD.
The Butte, Mont., native has worked finance and business roles since earning his MBA from the University of Montana in 1997. In addition to his work at the Butte school district, Clague’s resume includes positions as a financial specialist supervisor for the Montana Office of Public Instruction and as a finance officer for the Nampa (Idaho) School District. He also has worked as a financial analyst for Micron and Verizon, and was a strategic analyst for Albertsons.
In 2013, while at the Montana Office of Public Instruction, he earned the Montana Governor’s Award for Excellence in Performance for implementation of complex legislative changes.
Clague believes his work experience at both the state and district levels will benefit KCSD.
“It’s a good combination that gives me a well-rounded background when it comes to school finance,” he said. “I’m excited to be here and I’m looking forward to the opportunities and challenges this position provides.”
Glen Szymoniak, superintendent of the Klamath County School District, said Clague will be an asset to the district. “Dennis comes to us with a vast array of experiences both in the public sector and in the school systems,” he said.
Clague, who enjoys fishing, said he looks forward to exploring the Klamath Basin and what it has to offer. He has three sons, ages 14, 17, and 24, who live in Boise, Idaho.
The Klamath County School District adopted its $108 million 2019-20 fiscal year budget in June. The district has more than 1,000 employees and operates 23 schools.