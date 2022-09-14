The Klamath County School District does not want teachers and staff commenting on social media about alleged hazing and sexual misconduct allegations brought against three students.
A 15-year-old student claims he was sexually taunted, violated and accosted by three of his teammates on the Klamath Falls Falcons baseball team at a hotel during an August tournament in Ephrata, Wash.
The alleged victim as well as three students being investigated are all KCSD high school students. They also play on local high school football and other local sports teams. The Falcons baseball team is not affiliated with the school district.
The school district has sent an email to staff warning them against any social media posts or comments on the allegations, which could lead to criminal charges.
“Please be mindful as employees, it is unprofessional to be commenting on this matter,” district’s email reads. “For certified employees making disparaging remarks about students could jeopardize your teaching certification.”
There has been a swirl of Facebook and other social media posts regarding the sexual hazing accusations, the potential for sexual assault or other charges and KCSD’s handing of the situation.
KCSD said Superintendent Glen Szymoniak wrote the email to staff after seeing inflammatory social media posts about students alleged to be involved in the incident.
“The motive of the email was to remind staff that all communications surrounding students need to be professional and confidential. We also have a lot of new teachers this year and the email was intended to remind them of their professional and ethical obligations under the law. Not adhering to that standard could put their license at risk with the Oregon Teacher Standards and Practices Commission,” the district said in a statement to the Herald & News.
“In addition, our highest priority is safety and confidentiality for the students involved. We wanted to convey that message to our staff,“ the statement continued.
The district stressed the email came directly from the superintendent and not any district employees who might have a connection to the students being investigated by the Ephrata Police Department in Washington.
Teachers can get in trouble with Oregon’s certification agency over social media behavior, according to Trent Danowski, deputy director and director of professional practices with the Oregon Teacher Standards and Practices Commission. The state board oversees the licensing and certification of public school teachers. Those certifications are required for many K-12 jobs.
“When an educator posts information to social media which has a direct and definitive nexus/connection to their professional educator duties, and may be considered unprofessional or unethical by the standards established by the Commission within Oregon Administrative Rule Chapter 584, Division 20, then the Commission has the authority to conduct an investigation of the educator for a potential violation of the Commission’s professional standards,” Danowksi told the Herald & News. “Most commonly, such investigations are started only after TSPC receives a report or information from the employing school district regarding the educator’s conduct.”
Teachers who run afoul of social media rules and are investigated by the state panel could have their certifications potentially suspended or revoked. Other teachers could face formal reprimands and probationary status, according to TSPC.
Like many employers, KCSD has social media policies for employees.
“Staff actions on social media websites, public websites and blogs, while on or off duty, which disrupt the school environment, are subject to disciplinary action up to and including dismissal,” according to KCSD’s district policy manual provided to the Herald & News by the school system.
The district has opted not to suspend or remove the three older teens (ages 17 to 18) from campuses or sports teams, including football, during the police investigation. The alleged victim goes to the same school and is a high school teammate with one of his alleged assailants.
The Ephrata police are conducting a criminal investigation into the alleged accosting of the 15-year-old at a Best Western hotel in August while the Falcons baseball team was at a tournament.
The Oregon team, which is made up of local players and coaches, forfeited its last game after the alleged hazing, which allegedly included the older teens trying to sexually humiliate and violate their younger teammate. A Falcons coach, who also works for the school district, called Washington police, the alleged victim said.
The alleged victim and his mother want sexual assault and other criminal charges brought against the three older teens. They are also upset with KCSD’s decisions to not remove the accused players from football and other sports teams or remove them from high school campuses.
“Legally, I think they should be charged with something,” the alleged victim said in an interview with the Herald & News.
The school district contends it is trying to do its best and balance various interests in a sensitive and contentious situation.
“We understand the community is concerned about the incident with the Klamath Falls Falcons baseball team. The district is deeply concerned about the incident as well. The team is not affiliated with or sponsored by the Klamath County School District but some students on that team attend our schools. The district is doing everything in its power to create and maintain a safe learning environment for the students involved and all students in our schools,” the district said in a statement.