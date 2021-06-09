The Schonchin Butte trail and fire lookout will be close for renovations for about six weeks, according to the national monument.
The Schonchin Butte fire lookout, a legacy of the Civilian Conservation Corps, was constructed 81 years ago during the Great Depression. To keep up with maintenance of the facilitity, its catwalk and roof will be replaced this summer.
There is limited parking and turnaround space at the Schonchin Butte trailhead. With multiple construction vehicles and trailers associated with the project, there is not adequate space for visitors to safely access the trailhead.
When the construction is complete, the road and trail will reopen. The best estibate, according to park managers, is mid-July.
For maps and other park information, the visitor center is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.