Scholarship applications are being sought for Soroptimist International of Klamath Falls’s Live Your Dream Award Scholarship, according to a news release. “Our dream” programs believe that through education, opportunities are created to make healthy decisions and choices for women and their families.
To be eligible, the applicant must be 1) female, 2) the primary financial supporter of herself and her dependent(s), and 3) must be accepted to or enrolled in a vocational/skills training program or an undergraduate degree program. Award recipients may use the grants to offset costs associated with their efforts to attain additional education or training.
The last date to apply is Nov. 15. Applications and two references can be completed online at https://bit.ly/34zkZj5. For more information, visit the Soroptimist International of Klamath Falls website at soroptimistklamathfalls.org or their Facebook page.