Scam

Scammers are sending links to customers claiming to be from the city of Klamath Falls public works department. Residents should not click on the link in the text.

 City of Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls reminds customers and citizens to be vigilant when it comes to potential utility scams.

The city alerted the public Thursday to individuals pretending to be the city public works department sending text messages advising of a water shutoff and a link that individuals can click on. Do not click on or go to the link.

The city of Klamath Falls said it will never send a text with a link in the body of the message.

Residents who want to confirm the validity of any messages claiming to be the city utility department or public works may call the city at (541) 883-5316.

