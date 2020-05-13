The Klamath Community College Small Business Development Center (SBDC) has ramped up its services for Klamath and Lake counties and is actively working with lenders, the U.S. Small Business Administration, Business Oregon, and numerous local leaders to help business owners and entrepreneurs understand the latest developments with the rapidly changing business climate and the numerous COVID-19 assistance programs.
The KCC SBDC staff is working daily with local business owners in Klamath and Lake counties to provide advice and support for continued operation through the COVID-19 crisis. SBDC staff is helping with the proper management of Payroll Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) funding to businesses. They are also offering advice to businesses preparing for re-opening; accessing Pandemic Unemployment Assistance for the self-employed and the vast human resource issues arising; and managing cash flows, budgets, and financial projections. SBDC Director Kat Rutledge said the center is serving more businesses in the region than ever before.
“In an average year, we typically serve 150 to 160 businesses in confidential advising. We surpassed that mark by the end of April,” Rutledge said, noting that business owners might get the voicemail when calling the SBDC, but staff will return the call within 24 hours.
Rutledge indicated that if you aren’t already a client of the SBDC, the most efficient path to speaking with a business advisor is to go to www.bizcenter.org/kcc and select the “Register” button.
“When that registration comes in, we can get you connected with the next available appointment,” she said.
Additionally, many questions can be answered at the comprehensive SBDC website, bizcenter.org. Advising appointments are currently being offered by teleconference or phone.
“Time is a precious commodity right now. We are working as quickly as we can to get to everyone,” Rutledge said.
The SBDC provides in-depth, confidential, one-to-one guidance for businesses and prospective entrepreneurs at no fee. In response to the coronavirus outbreak, the SBDC has temporarily expanded its services to non-profit organizations, as well.