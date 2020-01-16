Klamath Falls has seen a considerable amount of snow this week, and the flakes didn’t stop for most of the day Thursday.
The National Weather Service issued another winter weather warning Thursday which remained in effect until 4 p.m.
According to Sven Nelaimischkies from the NWS office in Medford, the worst should be behind us.
“Tonight, things will taper off,” he said on Thursday afternoon. He said another storm system is coming on Friday but will hit the Cascades more than Klamath Falls.
“Another system is coming in on Monday and this one will be more over Northern California, so maybe a couple of inches Monday night into Tuesday [in Klamath Falls],” Nelaimischkies said.
Nelaimischkies said on Thursday morning the NWS recorded 4.8 inches of new snowfall a mile north of Klamath Falls, and 3.8 inches in Northwest Klamath area, 3.1 inches in Altamont and 3 inches in Keno.
Todd Kepple, Klamath Museum manager, recorded 3.8 inches of snowfall in downtown Klamath Falls on Thursday morning. Kepple tracks the weather daily at the Main Street museum as part of the Community Collaborative Rain Hail and Snow Network, which is a group of volunteers who work together to track precipitation.
Many were slipping and sliding on the roads, the snow certainly caused some delays and hazards in travel for many, but there is at least one positive that comes from all this snow.
The heavy snowfall over the last week has boosted the snowpack in Klamath County and across the West Coast. Thursday morning, the NWS reported that the snowpack in Klamath was at 97.19% normal, still in the abnormally dry category. Thanks to the snow Thursday, Nelaimischkies said it looks like the snowpack has reached normal levels.
“We’ve had significant additions to the snowpack,” Nelaimischkies said. “We’re above normal for pretty much all of the area right now.”
The Associated Press reported Wednesday that the snowpack was significantly improved over the last two weeks in Oregon and Washington.
The snowpack typically acts as a natural reservoir, providing water throughout the drier summer months, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System website.