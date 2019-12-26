A blueprint for the future

The Klamath Trails Alliance has worked with the City of Klamath Falls to develop and implement a Moore Park master plan that, according to the group, “will help provide a blueprint for the improvement of trails in the park.:

This year KTA volunteers completed several park projects, including improving the trails signs along the ridge next to the river on the east side of Moore Park. In addition, crews added a new bridge across a seasonal marshy area on the Hayride Trail; rerouted the Klamath Ridgeview Trial to bypass marshy areas; rerouted the top of Ratcamp Trail so that it terminates at a major intersection; and constructed a small reroute of the Klamath Ridgeview Trail at the Lynnewood connector to lessen the slope of the trail.