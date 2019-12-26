After years of planning and, sometimes controversy, a long-awaited trail that will connect the Link River Trail with trails in Moore Park is under construction.
John Bellon, Klamath Falls parks manager, said the new half-mile trail is being built by volunteers from the Klamath Trails Alliance. Work began last month and is expected to continue until late January or February, depending on weather.
Called the Sawmill Trail, the route was surveyed to avoid any possible archaeology concerns. Bellon said city staff coordinated efforts with PacificCorp officials in working out an agreement for the project. The need for a trail linking the existing Link River Trail and the network of Moore Park trails and was part of the recently developed Moore Park Trails master plan. About nine years ago, Bellon said construction of a not-sanctioned connecting trail was halted because of concerns by PacificCorp.
High-priority project
“We need a good cross-over trail. It’s desperately needed. It’s been a high-priority project for us,” said Bellon, who predicts, “This is going to receive some heavy, heavy use.”
The graded trail, which is being designed as a green or “easy” trail, is designed to be usable for people with baby strollers going up or down the trail. Bellon said the city has used U.S. Forest Service and International Mountain Bike guidelines in designing the trail.
Brush clearing began in November by volunteer KTA crews led by Kevin Jones, who oversees the group’s Moore Park projects. “He’s really the one in charge,” Bellon said of Jones. Crews are using the cooler weather to help pack and consolidate the trail tread, which Bellon stressed is being built with natural materials. Materials removed as part of the trail’s construction are being used to obscure an existing, more difficult trail.
Spring opening
Completion date for the Sawmill Trail – named because the Link River historically had sawmills along the river corridor – is uncertain because of weather. A grand opening is tentatively scheduled sometime next spring. Trail closure signs have been placed at the trail junctions because of potential hazards during construction.
As designed, the Link River junction will be about 400 feet from the north entrance gate to the Link River Trail along Lakeshore Drive. The 36-inch wide trail will connect with an existing trail junction in Moore Park that includes the Stonehenge, Ratcamp and Sidewinder trails. Bellon said work is also planned to improve the intersection.
Bellon noted work on the Sawmill Trail, and other network of trails that crisscross Moore Park, is provided by the KTA, which is also developing the Spence Mountain off Highway 140 and coordinates trail projects with the Forest Service on Brown Mountain and in the Mountain Lakes, Sky Lakes and Gearhart Mountain Wilderness Areas.
“We owe so much of that work to the Klamath Trails Alliance,” Bellon said, noting the group has volunteered hundreds of hours of volunteer labor on building and maintaining Klamath Basin trails. “The group is so active. They’re a well-functioning organization.”