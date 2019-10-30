A free tour of historic sites in the Spencer area west of Keno will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, starting at 10 a.m. in a parking area on the north side of Highway 66 at milepost 44 and on the east side of the Klamath River, according to a news release.
The drive-a-long tour, jointly sponsored by the Klamath County Museum and the Shaw Historical Library and open to anyone interested, will conclude around noon.
Most of the tour will be on gravel roads passable by automobiles. One stop will require high clearance and car pooling or shuttling may be required at that spot. Later stops on the tour will include walking short distances in the woods over uneven ground.
Stops will include the McCollum lumber mill site, the Applegate Trail crossing site, Spencer Cemetery and the Spencer Creek fish hatchery site.
For more information contact the museum at 541-882-1000.