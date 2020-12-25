MIDLAND — Christmas came early for foster children at the St. John’s household in Midland, and throughout Klamath County.
Santa had a little help last week from Department of Human Services workers distributing gifts and ready-to-make hot cocoa to about 120 foster children and in nearly 40 foster homes in Klamath County. The mobile operation replaced the annual Breakfast with Santa event, the largest event of the year to support foster parents, that normally is held at the Klamath County Fairgrounds each December. Due to COVID-19 regulations, the event went on the road to visit families, but still allowed DHS and their contributors to the event the opportunity to spread Christmas cheer house-to-house.
Santa, played by Bridget King, foster parent recruitment and retention champion for Klamath and Lake Counties, let out a big belly laugh outside of the home of foster parents Amy and Jesse St. John in Midland.
“Ho-Ho-Ho! Merry Christmas! Thank you for having me,” Santa told the children.
District Manager Maurita Johnson and Community Development and Contract Administrator Rhonda Nyseth joined in as “elves” on the delivery, along with help from MaryAnn Allen, resource family supervisor at DHS.
Foster parent Amy St. John said she and her husband Jesse love working with DHS, especially for special events that help foster families create new traditions and make new memories.
“(DHS) are great to work with and they provide so much joy for the kids,” Amy said.
While it was an early Christmas gift distribution for the family, Amy said the family planned to have a birthday cake for Jesus on Christmas Eve, and will wake up with cinnamon rolls on Christmas Day.
“They all have matching pajamas — the girls have unicorns, the boys have dinosaurs,” Amy said.
Fostering children is a family affair for the St. John’s household. The couple involves their four biological children — Brynlee, 5, Micah, 6, Landon, 9, and Analiese, 11 — each time they consider fostering a child.
“We give them an option each time,” Amy said of the growing family. “They’ve always voted to keep going.”
Amy and Jesse started being foster parents in 2018, but their love for kids and those in foster care runs deep.
Amy’s parents fostered multiple young children and teens while she and her sister were growing up. She saw the transformation in their lives and knew as an adult she’d like to foster her own. Over the past year alone, the couple housed nine total children in their home, including four of their own. They currently have two foster children.
The pair thrive on the energy.
“It is always exciting,” Amy said. “You never know what the day will bring.”
Children in foster care come from various backgrounds and experiences, and often have histories of neglect and abuse.
“When they come in, they’re scared,” Amy said. “They just need love.”
While the couple had consulted with friends in the area with foster children, they didn’t expect how close they would feel to the kids. Just three weeks ago, they had three foster children move out but remain connected. Amy’s sister is working towards adopting Amy’s two current foster children, and Amy is excited to become their aunt.
“They really just become your family,” Amy said. “The kids know all of them and they get so excited to see them.”
Donations for gift giveaway came pouring in this year, including more than $2,000 from Lithia Jeep Chrysler sales personnel, which sponsored more than 50 children. Rubicon Investments bought one present for every foster child. Toys for Tots also made contributions to the cause, as well as Soroptimist International of Klamath Falls. An anonymous donor contributed $2,000. Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) of Klamath County, local residents in Klamath Falls, and Heather Berg at Klamath National Forest Service also contributed to the event.
The need for foster homes and even more temporary respite providers are in great need in Klamath County, according to DHS officials. The St. John family encouraged those interested to learn more about the process of helping. If you or someone you know would like to learn more about becoming a foster parent, providing short term care or assistance to foster families, call 541-850-6801. To learn more, go online at https://www.facebook.com/KlamathLakeFosterorAdopt/.